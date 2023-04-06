NoPixel owner Koil gives statement following RatedEpicz permaban

NoPixel owner Koil has given a statement asking for women to come forward following RatedEpicz’s recent permaban from the server.

Back in January, RatedEpicz was accused of homophobia and emotional abuse by Twitch streamer Megskii, who he had spent two years in a relationship with.

Fast forward to April 2, 2023, when Rated was hit with a permanent ban from the popular NoPixel server and quickly revealed that it was due to breaking TOS.

NoPixel owner Koil has since given a statement regarding the mysterious ban, asking for any women that have been “mistreated” by Rated to come forward with their comments.

Article continues after ad

Koil gives statement following Rated NoPixel ban

Koil made the statement inside the NoPixel Discord server for everyone to read.

“Recently we removed a figure from our community for violating our terms of service and have sourced legal advice after verifying multiple severe claims. There are very certain lines we will always draw which are always very clear,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We want to encourage any females to come forward from any communities if they would like to share any information on how they may have been mistreated by this person as multiple people already have, or just want to talk and seek help. You can contact Anna directly on email via anna@nopixel.net.”

Article continues after ad

While the statement doesn’t specify the exact person that was removed or the reason behind their removal, it’s safe to assume it’s about the recent permaban of RatedEpicz.

Rated has yet to speak any more regarding the situation as well, so fans are left wondering what exactly happened.

We’ll be sure to update you when more information is available. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.