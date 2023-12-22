Ninja teases first ever Christmas album with Mariah Carey cover

To close out the year, Ninja has announced that he will be releasing a Christmas album as his next big project.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has skyrocketed himself from a mere gaming streamer to a full-on pop culture icon in the last few years.

He’s been in movies and television shows, both as himself and in legitimate acting credits. One of his most iconic, non-streaming moments actually came back in 2018 when he tried (unsuccessfully) to teach the crowd how to do the then-popular Floss dance during the New Years Eve festivities.

This year, Ninja is keen to outdo even that New Years Eve, as he has announced one of his most ambitious projects yet to close out 2023.

Ninja releases cover of “All I Want for Christmas is You”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the streamer announced that he would be making his musical debut on his Ninja New Years show by performing his very first Christmas album.

The announcement also came with an early gift for fans of Ninja and music: a preview of the album’s first song, a cover of Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

While there is no music video to go along with this rendition, fans can enjoy the Twitch streamer’s take on the song.

Of course, the internet had a lot of opinions on Ninja’s effort, and not all of them were on the supportive side.

More than one fan suggested that this cover was a joke and others hoped that this would be deleted before it got stuck in their heads.

However, plenty of listeners were surprised to find that they enjoyed Ninja’s attempt to imitate one of music’s most talented singers.

If this is a preview of things to come, don’t be surprised if Ninja’s New Years Eve bash has a lot of viewers prepared to do the floss as they listen along to even more Christmas tunes.

Ninja’s New Years Eve will be live streamed on his Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels beginning at 6 PM CT / 4 PM PST / 7 PM ET on Sunday, December 31.