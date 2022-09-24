Ninja explains why Nadia’s Warzone cheating controversy was actually “genius”

Warzone streamer Nadia has been at the center of several alleged cheating controversies in 2022 and now Ninja has chipped into the conversation and offered up his thoughts on the precarious situation.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has seen it all in the world of streaming. The multi-FPS pro and titan of the streaming space has run the gauntlet of both online gaming and LAN competitions, making him a qualified candidate anytime there’s a cheating debate in the gaming community.

While clips surfaced earlier in September that supposedly showed the former face of Fortnite mocking Nadia’s situation, he has now clarified exactly how he feels about Nadia’s success and about the growing number of players who believe that she has been cheating.

Ninja calls Nadia a “marketing genius” after Warzone hacking controversy

Ninja was streaming when a viewer asked him what he thought about the situation that has risen up around Nadia, including her exit from the Call of Duty NEXT Modern Warfare 2 event,

Blevins didn’t hold back in heaping praise onto Nadia for how she’s handled the constant influx of attention and also took some time to make it clear that he doesn’t think she’s cheating at all.

“I think she’s a frickin’ marketing genius. She’s leading you with the whole cheating thing. There are a s***itload of people, a.k.a. men, who are freaking the hell out and giving her a lot of attention,” he said.

He later referenced the extended clip that Nadia showed off on her channel that showed the full exchange that led up to her leaving her station at the event to drive his point home.

This is quite the compliment coming from the man who elevated Fortnite (and in some ways streaming culture) into the global mainstream and established one of the most recognizable brands in gaming. That kind of portfolio is one of a kind and it’s clear he respects the way Nadia has controlled an unstable moment in her career.