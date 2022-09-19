Warzone streamer Nadia responds to viral Modern Warfare 2 LAN cheating allegations

After being targeted with allegations of cheating after her appearance at the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 reveal event, Nadia has shared her side of the story.

Call of Duty Next took place on September 15 and all kinds of personalities from around the franchise were invited to go hands-on with the next era of both traditional multiplayer and battle royale experiences.

Joined by names like TimTheTatman, Ninja, and NICKMERCS, Nadia was one of many content creators who got to jump in on the fun. While she had previously been attached to supposedly suspect clips before, the fires were stoked again when various moments of her gameplay at the showcase started to go viral.

Nadia disproves Call of Duty Next cheating allegations

Nadia started off her response by tackling the various moments that ‘hacker hunters’ around the web used to insinuate that she cheats at her home setup. The initial clip was of the scoreboard of her very first match of Modern Warfare 2, where she posted a 4 and 16 performance during a Team Deathmatch on Mercado Las Almas.

The streamer showed off full-length clips that give more context to the out-of-context versions from before and explained exactly what happened to leave her with an uncharacteristically bad performance.

As it turns out, the fault was mostly in settings mishaps, including a field-of-view mistake and broken audio.

“My audio wasn’t really working correctly, I was hearing everything off one ear and a technician was helping me in the middle of the game,” she explained before playing the footage.

She then browsed through the very next game, where she topped the Knockout leaderboards alongside former CDL pro Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov.

After that, the battle royale demon turned her eyes to another “scandalous” moment, this time during a game of Warzone 2. The clip shows her being approached by an Activision employee and being asked to abruptly leave her setup.

Just like before, Nadia provided more context for the moment and rolled a non-edited version of the video in which it’s clear she was asked to step away for a small interview that many other creators were also asked to partake in.

At the end of the rumor-clearing part of the video, she explained that her mindset going forward will be to laugh off any future allegations and keep doing what she loves. “I know there’s been a lot of hate and people trying to spin things around but we just [got to] ignore them and go on.”