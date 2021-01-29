 Newly-made GameStop millionaire celebrates by blowing up his Tesla - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Newly-made GameStop millionaire celebrates by blowing up his Tesla

Published: 29/Jan/2021 19:22

by Virginia Glaze
Alex Earnst blows up his Tesla to celebrate GameStop stocks
Twitter: Alex Earnst

Share

Amid the GameStop stock market drama, quite a few Redditors have found massive financial success — and one lucky investor is celebrating his newly-found riches in a seriously dramatic way.

For those out of the loop — or for those of us who simply have zero idea how the stock market works — a group of Redditors from the subreddit ‘WallStreetBets’ completely upended the efforts of investors attempting to “short sell” GameStop’s stocks.

GameStop stock drama explained

In essence, this means that the investors were betting against GameStop’s success. In doing so, they borrowed shares of the company, sold them, then waited for the stock to drop in value so that they could buy the ‘borrowed’ shares back at a lower price, return them, and pocket the difference.

Redditor senior_hedgehog urges investors to buy GameStop stock.
Screenshot via Reddit
Redditor senior_hedgehog dubs Gamestop “the biggest short squeeze of your life.”

However, those at WallStreetBets truly “went to the moon” in response, buying oodles of GameStop stock, causing it to dramatically rise in value as a result. Thus, short-sellers have been forced into a “short squeeze,” where they need to pay more for the stocks than what they were sold for. This has led to the Melvin Capital hedge fund’s bankruptcy, Robinhood trade halting drama and ongoing outrage across social media and mainstream news, alike.

Who is Alex Earnst?

One lucky influencer who’d purchased GameStop stock has made a return to content creation in a huge way amid this Wall Street hoopla.

The influencer in question? Vine star Alex Earnst — known for such masterpieces as his hilarious ‘Rice Krispies Lisp’ Vine. He’s made a comeback to social media after nearly a year of inactivity, revealing that he became a millionaire by investing in GameStop stocks ahead of the dramatic price increase.

“I bought GameStop stock really cheap,” he explained in a recent video. “A few weeks ago. This was way before two days ago when this whole GameStop thing started happening. To be frank…I’m a millionaire now, guys.”

To celebrate his newly found millionaire status, Warren did what all of us dream of being filthy rich enough to do: he blew up his Tesla model 3.

In an impressive display of pyrotechnics, Warren detonated the explosive inside his car and totaled it in a single go. As for a replacement, he’s hoping to score “the plaid one.”

Just before setting the car aflame, Warren had just one word of advice to those Redditors upending the GameStop market: “Hold the line.”

Entertainment

What are Bits on Twitch?

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:51

by Georgina Smith
Twitch text on purple background
Twitch

Share

Twitch

Bits offer an easy way for viewers to support their favorite streamers in the form of a Twitch-specific currency that can be purchased with real-world money – but what exactly can you do with them?

With such a wide range of creators on Twitch, it’s practically guaranteed that every viewer will be able to find something for them on the platform. In fact, they might enjoy a streamer so much that they want to do something extra to show their support, and this is where Bits come in.

Using real-world money, users are able to purchase varying numbers of Bits, which can then be exchanged for Cheers. Using these Cheers allows you access to Sub Only chat rooms, meaning it’s a great way to get involved with your top creators.

If you donate to a streamer you can get chat badges, and the more Bits you donate the higher your badge will be, lasting indefinitely on your profile.

Twitch

How to buy Bits on Twitch

  1. Make sure you are logged into your Twitch account.
  2. Click either the ‘Get Bits’ button in the top right-hand corner of the video or the Bits icon that appears next to the emoticon button in the chatbox.
  3. Select ‘Buy’ and choose how many bits you would like to purchase.
  4. You are able to pay through Amazon Pay and PayPal. Once authorizing the payment click ‘Continue’ and then ‘Pay Now’ to finalize the purchase.

The Bits will be immediately available for use after you buy them

How to Cheer on Twitch

  1. Once you have paid you will be returned to a Cheer-enabled channel.
  2. Click on the Bits icon in the chat window, and select the Cheer you want to send.
  3. Select how many bits you want to add to the emote and send.

There is also a way to send Bits that doesn’t require having to open the Cheer menu.

  1. Type ‘cheer’ in the chat window.
  2. Add however many bits you want to send by writing the number after ‘cheer’ e.g. ‘cheer1000’
  3. You can also add a message if you’d like, and after sending it will appear with the corresponding Bit gem emoticon.

Doing this is a great way to show your support for certain streamers, and helps you to stand out in a busy chat.