Logo
Entertainment

Twitter reacts to GameStop & Robinhood saga: xQc, Elon Musk, & more

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:22

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk and xQc
Wikimedia Commons: jurvetson / Twitch: xQc

Share

Online personalities have been weighing in with their thoughts via Twitter on the insane GameStop and Robinhood drama to sweep not just the internet, but the world’s media.

The last group of people who were expected to shake up the stock market was a group of Redditors, but that’s exactly what they did when their mission to “short-squeeze” GameStop’s stock went viral, causing absolute chaos to erupt.

On January 28 $GME hit its peak of $469.42, but the climb was put to a halt when moves from popular trading apps like Robinhood meant restrictions for those trying to trade GameStop stock.

This promptly led to outrage from not only regular people, but many influencers, politicians, and more who had something to say about the way the situation was being handled by these huge companies. Whether it was hot takes, criticisms, or memes, it seems like everyone had something to say.

Business mogul and Tesla owner Elon Musk gave the buzz a boost when he shared a link to the subreddit that started it all, /r/WallStreetBets, with the simple caption “gamestonk!” He also weighed in with his opinion that “shorting is a scam,” taking the side of the subreddit.

Elon Musk tweets about GameStop

Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago, the founder of G2 Esports, hit out at trading app Robinhood for ironically “stealing from the poor,” and FaZe banks revealed that he had actually had his $NOK order canceled by the app, calling them “scum.”

 

YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 productions didn’t hold back when he also slammed Robinhood after calling hedge-funds “parasitic money blackholes.”

Ethan Klein tweets about GameStop

Logan Paul tweeted a stock market meme of his own, before having the WallStreetBets founders on the Impaulsive podcast to talk to them directly about the crazy situation.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul even uploaded a fight poster of him and the CEO of Robinhood, saying “I think the Robinhood CEO needs an ass-whooping.”

Streamer xQc also joined in on the conversation, tweeted an all caps message calling the “stock manipulating” a “disaster.”

In another tweet, he also referred to Robinhood as “shameless shmucks.”

xQc tweets about GameStop

The GameStop saga has certainly been a mind-blowing one, and it seems to be bringing together huge groups of politicians, influencers, personalities, and ordinary people as the drama with Robinhood continues.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan explains why Jake Paul has big advantage in Ben Askren boxing fight

Published: 29/Jan/2021 10:16

by Connor Bennett
Joe Rogan side-by-side with Jake Paul in boxing gear
YouTube: JRE Podcast/Instagram: Jake Paul

Share

Jake Paul Joe Rogan

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has weighed in on the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren matchup, echoing the thoughts of others that Askren might struggle against the YouTube star. 

After a number of rumors, as well as calling out Conor McGregor, it was confirmed on January .. that Jake Paul would be stepping into a boxing ring for the fourth time and squaring off against former Olympian Ben Askren.

The announcement immediately raised eyebrows given that, despite his MMA championship-winning background, Askren has never been known for his striking, and a move into boxing is a strange one for him. 

Plenty of pundits have already started to weigh in with their initial thoughts, and that includes Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub, who dove into the topic of the fight during episode 1603 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. 

ben askren v jake paul boxing match
Instagram: benaskren
The two fighters are set to square off in mid-April.

Rogan and Schaub discussed the backgrounds of both fighters, and how all the early talk has been that Jake will get a pretty clean, knockout win. Schaub referenced Askren’s Olympian mentality, and how he’ll use that in the fight, but Rogan was more skeptical about his boxing ability.

“One thing I don’t believe is that Ben Askren would knock out Nate Robinson in the same Jake Paul did. He might beat him,” Joe said. “Ben is not an explosive guy. He’s very good at utilizing his superior wrestling knowledge, positions, and techniques. He’s strong as f**k, he knows how to get ahold of guys, and drag them to the ground. He won’t be able to do that. His main thing will be out.” 

While Schaub noted that, when it comes to tie-ups, Askren might be able to wear the YouTuber out and drag him deep into the fight, Rogan was more glowing of Jake’s skills of getting out with a win. “You watch him hit pads, watch him hit bags, watch him spar – he’s got good timing, he’s got very good hand speed, his technique is excellent,” he added. He’s got very good striking technique.”

Topic begins at 1:03:00

As for when it comes to fight night, the pair both admitted that they’ll be watching, and won’t be turning away like others. “I’m going to watch,” Joe continued. “Oh, take my f**king money dude. It’s the perfect opponent for Jake,” said Schaub. 

The result will have major implications for both fighters, but we can expect a breakdown from Rogan after the April 17 bout. Who knows how he’ll react.