Netflix’s Discord bot lets you watch movies with friends, but there’s a catch

Netflix has just announced their first-ever official Discord bot that makes it easier to watch movies with your friends, but it’s not exactly what you think it is.

Whether it be on Discord, Xbox, Playstation, or all together in your own home, watching a movie together with friends is one of the most popular things to do together.

Netflix has just launched their first-ever Discord bot that makes it easier to discover new movies and shows to watch with your friends.

However, It’s not quite what you would expect as it doesn’t actually stream the movies within Discord.

Netflix launches Discord bot, but it's not what you think

Announced on October 27 on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, the accompanying video gives a rough detail on what it looks like to find a movie to watch together.

Install the bot, type in the command, and in just a few clicks the bot will recommend you something to watch with your friends.

Except… it doesn’t actually stream the movie to Discord. Instead, it links you to the website, meaning everyone watching must have their own Netflix subscription.

How to install the Official Netflix Discord bot

Available in the app directory, the Hey, Netflix app has been installed in over 19,000 servers since it was announced.

Here’s how to install the bot on your server:

Right-click on your server icon, and hover over the server settings menu

In the server settings menu, click on the app directory

On the top of the page, search ‘Hey, Netflix’

Open the app listing, and click ‘Add to Server’

Confirm which server you’re installing it on and click Continue

While the app will still help friend groups decide on what to watch while hanging out in their favorite Discord server, many users were hoping a Netflix Discord bot would allow users to all watch the same screen, similar to Watch Parties on Twitch.

