NELK Boys’ $23m NFT collection sells out in minutes

YouTuber group The NELK Boys’ highly anticipated Full Send Metacard NFT collection sold out in minutes, grossing roughly $23 million.

The NELK Boys are a YouTube collective with over seven million followers who made a name for themselves through their wild content, in which they do anything from pulling pranks on strangers to partying.

Fans of the crew were delighted when on January 17 they announced that they would be taking a step into the NFT game like other popular influencers such as Logan Paul.

The Discord server for the collection gained 121,000 members in about 12 hours, so it was clear from the get-go that these NFTs were going to be in high demand.

Advertisement

They launched on January 19, with the Full Send NFT available for mint for 0.75 ETH, which was roughly $2300 at the time of launch.

The collection sold out within minutes due to the incredibly high demand, and with 10,000 Full Send Metacards available, they will have sold for approximately $23m total value.

On the OpenSea page for the collection, they explain that the Full Send brand plans to launch branded ventures like, “lounges, gyms, festivals, casinos, restaurants and more,” and that they plan to launch these same ventures in the metaverse.

They say that: “Owning a Full Send Metacard allows you to get in early on what is the beginning of a long journey for the Full Send brand.”

Advertisement

The NELK Boys aren’t the only influencers who have gotten into the world of NFTs in recent months. Logan Paul has been sharing his journey with his followers, revealing the insane value of his NFT wallet, and even TikTok star Addison Rae has been getting involved.

And with the success of the Full Send Metacard, many more may have been tempted by the idea of getting into NFTs.