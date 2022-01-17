TikTok star Addison Rae just got into NFTs and they’re a hit

TikTok star Addison Rae has officially minted her first NFTs, and they instantly sold out after she shared her new purchases online.

NFTs are becoming bigger and bigger, and major influencers and celebrities are getting involved. The most expensive NFTs sell for millions of dollars, with CryptoPunks and Beeple pieces dominating the rankings.

After the likes of Logan Paul and FaZe Banks revealing how much they have made (and spent) on NFTs, Addison has revealed her first collection, and they’ve proven to be popular.

That said, it’s not been well received by everyone, and she has been met with some backlash.

In a January 16 Instagram story, the TikTok star revealed herself as a Lil Heroes partner, buying into the Lil Heroes NFT project.

The collection, which features 7,777 unique pieces, quickly became the most popular NFT on OpenSea when minting started, and even boasts the support of other celebrities such as J Balvin.

In her story, Addison said: “Never thought I’d get involved with NFTs, but yolo! So honored to join the Lil Heroes community.”

Addison Rae NFT backlash

As she may well have expected, Rae started to receive some backlash to her announcement.

Some followers, such as Adam Greenberg, warned Addison that she is “part of a huge scam that screwed over tons of people,” while Marina simply said “not Addison Rae being an NFT bro” with a sick emoji.

@whoisaddison u know u are a part of a huge scam that screwed over tons of ppl, right?! NFT space is very dangerous with ppl who have no clue pumping. — Adam Greenberg (@chefgreenberg) January 16, 2022

not addison rae siendo una nft bro 🤢 — marina (@mxrinxwxlfix) January 16, 2022

That said, the backlash thus far has been minimal, and by all accounts, it looks like Rae may have minted into a successful project, but only time will tell.