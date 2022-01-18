NELK Boys are making their own NFT and it’s already doing crazy numbers

The NELK Boys have announced that they are making their very own NFT, and it’s already proving to be a massive hit among fans and NFT enthusiasts.

The NELK Boys, and the Full Send brand itself, make up some of the most divisive personalities on the internet.

The pranksters have earned millions of dollars and followers through their over-the-line content that sees them pulling pranks on random strangers and living a fast-paced partying lifestyle.

While their content has continued to evolve, the NELK Boys haven’t followed in the footsteps of other influencers, though, and started advertising random crypto coins and NFTs that they’ve been paid to promote. Instead, they’re making their own.

On January 17, 2022, NELK posted across their social channels, including in a video published to their main channel, that they were going to launch their own NFT.

In those posts, they urged followers to join the Discord server for the Full Send NFT. If there were any qualms over the sheer popularity of NELK and the Full Send brand, however, those were quickly silenced.

At the time of writing (around 12 hours after the announcement was made) the Discord server has over 121,000 members and counting, putting up numbers many NFT projects could only dream of.

Those familiar with NELK and Full Send will know this isn’t anything out of the ordinary for them.

No longer able to monetize their YouTube channels, NELK started to produce Full Send-branded merchandise, which quickly became a huge hit among fans. Their drops all sell out incredibly quickly, and they earn around $70m a year from merch alone.

If their NFT follows suit — and all signs are pointing towards it doing so — this could prove a game-changer for both NELK, their fans who buy in, and influencers on a wider scale.