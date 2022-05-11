NBA star Kyrie Irving mocks Celtics fans during heated Twitch rant

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving roasted Celtics fans who trolled him during a GTA V Twitch stream, after he came under attack from trolls telling him to “go back to Cleveland.”

As a hero of the basketball court, Kyrie Irving has become one of the world’s most renowned NBA players. After being named 2011-2012’s Rookie of the Year, he went on to be a 7-time NBA All-Star and was proclaimed NBA Champion in 2016.

However, there have been some tough moments. When he announced he was leaving the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, it sparked a long and heated feud between Irving and Celtics fans.

Advertisement

Having some free time following the postseason contention, Irving decided to take some time to livestream GTA V on Twitch. Yet, it wasn’t long before his past came back to haunt him and he was trolled by Celtics fans.

Kyrie Irving mocks Celtics trolls on Twitch

A number of Celtics fans trolled Irving in his chat during his livesteam on May 10. However, he wasn’t going to take their hate sitting down and proceeded to fire back by doing a shrill impersonation of them.

“‘Oh Kyrie what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me.” Irving said. “‘What are you doing at home are you going to Cancún? Where are you? Are you at home? Kyrie you suck.’ Go to bed.”

Advertisement

His impressions didn’t stop there. Mocking the trolls’ comments in a high-pitched voice, he continued: “‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God,’ that’s how y’all sound to me — cockroaches.”

“‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.' That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.” Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream (h/t @GothamGrant) pic.twitter.com/qmtafbB8Uz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

This encounter is yet another heated example of the ongoing dispute between Irving and Celtics fans. It follows Irving being hit with a $50k fine from the NBA for giving the middle finger to heckling Celtics supporters back in April.

Read More: Twitch streamer devastated as her phone gets stolen to end IRL stream

However, he was able to laugh away the hate in his livestream. He even responded to calls for him to use his face cam by saying he would make the change for a mere $5 million.

Advertisement

Lol 5$million from Twitch, my face cam will be active — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) May 10, 2022

Hopefully, this won’t deter Irving from returning to stream on Twitch. Yet, it’s clear that his dispute with Celtics supporters is far from over.