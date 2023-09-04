CoD streamer Nadia calls out Activision “double standards” with no invite to MW3 event

Streaming star Nadia hit out at Call of Duty over “double standards” as she claims she hasn’t received an invite to COD Next due to some of the photos she’s been posting online.

In the world of Call of Duty, the end of summer usually means a couple of things: the upcoming game is finally announced, we get to see a trailer, and invites begin to get sent out for events like CoD Next.

CoD Next is the first big, public event where fans can see some of their favorite creators and players testing the new game for the first time. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releasing on November 10, we’ve got this year’s event coming up on October 5.

However, one creator who seemingly won’t be there is Nadia. The Twitch streamer, who has been a regular in Warzone over the past few years — even when she’s been accused of cheating — has revealed she hasn’t gotten an invite because of her “bikini pics” on Twitter/X.

Nadia hits out at CoD for “neglecting” her over COD Next invite

That’s what she claimed on Twitter/X on September 3, pointing out that some other invited creators – including Swagg, Tfue, and Aydan – have posted similarly risque photos.

“Call of Duty didn’t invite me out to COD Next because of my bikini pics (i’ve never once posted nude), but has continued to invite creators out who post pictures like this. & when I reached out weeks ago about the double standard, they dismissed it & lied,” she said in a now-deleted tweet.

Twitter: Nadia Nadia’s now-deleted tweet pointed out that some creators had gone beyond what she posts.

Nadia offered slightly different reasons during her stream addressing things, stating that she’d pointed out that the popularity of the game was down during a previous preview event and things started from there.

She said that some had questioned her not playing Warzone as regularly as she had been but Nadia was unsure of that being the case. She pointed to this being an issue stemming back to April when she was still focused on streaming CoD, as she wasn’t getting invites to creator feedback sessions then.

Later on stream, Nadia noted that she’d reached out to contacts at Activision and acknowledged that she may not be invited due to being a “brand risk” but wanted clarity on whether or not she’d be getting an invite. From there, she noted that other women in a similar position have also been “blackballed” from events.

“Even FaZe Kalei said something about this before when she kinda got blackballed for the s*it that she tweets but then you’ve got a picture of someone’s ass on Raven’s profile picture,” Nadia continued.

“It’s not something that’s new, it’s something that has been happening for a long time. The first biggest female Warzone creator spoke up about it two years ago and here I am speaking up about it. It shouldn’t be a consistent pattern. That’s obviously something wrong.”

The Twitch star added that when she had previously called out the devs for “neglecting” her on stream, things changed and communication opened up.

However, Nadia believes all invites have been sent out for CoD Next despite some other creators stating otherwise. So, who knows if it’ll change this time.