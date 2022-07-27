Nadeshot claims “Instagram is dead,” offers ideas to fix it

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Nadeshot has offered up his opinion and thoughts on the current calls to revamp Instagram, listing multiple ways the app is failing and offering up ideas as to how it can be fixed and relaunched for the better.

100 Thieves founder Nadeshot is one of the latest influential figures to throw their hat into the ring and show support for the platform to stop transforming into TikTok.

Via Twitter, Nadeshot offered up his belief “spiritually, Instagram is dead.” How the move to focus on reels and videos has turned it into a less polished version of TikTok, something he calls a massive “shame.”

He highlights TikTok’s “superior algorithm” as something that now “basically renders Instagram useless.” That the emphasis on reels for the platform now makes him feel as though he has “two TikToks” on his phone. This feeling is something that has become a popular consensus amongst long-time Instagram users.

However, he doesn’t completely discredit Instagram reels. Instead, Nadeshot says that the platform should have had a separate, broken-off app for the specific content.

“Instagram should’ve broken out Reels as a separate product and app. I’m sure conversion to downloads would’ve been a challenge at first, but I think it could’ve worked with some patience and persistence.”

These comments from Nadeshot are in light of many celebrities, artists and casual users calling for Instagram to go back to its roots. A change.org petition called “Make Instagram, Instagram Again” has hundreds of thousands of signatures in support of this movement.

Notably, Kylie Jenner joined in on the conversation that is calling on Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok.”

With many big celebrities and influencers getting on board with this movement, it seems like it is only a matter of time before Instagram responds.