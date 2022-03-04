Nadeshot apologizes to Froste over Bill Cosby joke and deletes 100 Thieves video

100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has issued an apology to former 100T content creator Froste, after a video in which Froste was compared to disgraced former comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

Froste joined 100 Thieves in June 2019 alongside The Mob, a collective consisting of himself, Mako, Avalanche, and Classify, who grew from ‘Twitter trolls’ to fully-fledged content creators in the space.

Two years later, in 2021, it was officially announced that The Mob would depart from 100 Thieves, and since then Froste has had no affiliation with the organization.

That’s why Froste was so shocked when his name did come up in a recent 100 Thieves video. In it, random names were drawn against each other for certain situations, and 100T co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop had to pick ‘an unlikely celebrity to become the next US President’ between Froste and Cosby, joking that “both options are horrible.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Froste called out CouRage and Nadeshot for letting it happen, saying it’s “crazy” that a friend who he respects would “compare him to a f**king rapist.” He even told Nadeshot that “you don’t pay me to be the butt of the joke in these cringe a*s videos anymore, so tell your employees to keep my name out of your mouths.”

In a follow-up, he asked how he’s supposed to explain to his parents that “the people I once called friends are comparing me to a rapist for a joke?”

While CouRage himself didn’t respond, Nadeshot did, in a series of apologetic tweets to the former 100T creator.

If it’s worth anything at all to you, I know personally and professionally that there isn’t a single person that you worked with at 100T that would ever want to embarrass you in any capacity. And for Jack specifically, he’s been one of your biggest supporters since day 1. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 4, 2022

He said that both personally and professionally, nobody at 100 Thieves would want to embarrass him, adding that CouRage “has been one of your biggest supporters since Day 1.”

Nadeshot continued, “the clip can be interpreted in a lot of different ways, and for that reason it should never have made the cut.” He added that they “would never make a joke with this level of severity and malicious intent,” and promised to ask the content team to delete the video.

I’m going to ping the content team to delete the video and I’m here at any point in time if you’d like to hop on the phone and catch up. I’ve got a lot of love for you brother, always have and always will. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 4, 2022

Froste thanked Nadeshot for handling it, but requested that they leave his name out of any future content.

The video in question has now been removed from the 100 Thieves channel.