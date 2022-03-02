100 Thieves x Attack on Titan collaboration appears to be dropping soon

The 100 Thieves Cash App compound is undergoing a transformation that suggests an Attack on Titan collaboration is on the way very soon.

As we head into the latter half of the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, the LA-based company is cooking up something special to commemorate the show’s conclusion.

100T previously hinted at the project with an electric teaser trailer on February 28 and quickly got to work transforming its LA facility to mark the occasion.

Dexerto spotted the building mid-transformation, which prominently shows the Colossal Titan’s iconic rise over Wall Maria flanked by Eren and Levi.

100 Thieves x Attack on Titan

It’s unclear what 100 Thieves have in store, but it will definitely revolve around the popular Attack on Titan series.

The teaser and building faceplate had an unmistakable drop date of March 12, 2022. Whether it’s another merch drop or a bigger activation event remains to be seen, but 100T are going to move fast on the opportunity.

100 Thieves streamer NiceWigg and Director of Product Marketing Damian Estrada were quick to eye the development on their org’s building. In fact, the company has given out a couple of hints to what they’ve been planning before.

The biggest clue was the lightning-filled hype video that referenced Eren’s backstory with the caption: “And just like that, everything changed.”

And just like that, everything changed. pic.twitter.com/l0IKuswOBl — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) February 28, 2022

A few days before that, however, the 100T Esports account gave a very topical and fitting shoutout to Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra following his incredible performance against TSM in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet.

100T fans are already hyped about what the collaboration could mean, which some are already convinced will include some kind of merch drop.

We’ll just have to wait and see since the 100 Thieves x Attack on Titan collaboration is set to drop very soon.