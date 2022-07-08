Musician & streamer Jordan Fisher joins Complexity Gaming

Dylan Horetski . 2 hours ago

Musician and Twitch streamer Jordan Fisher has signed a contract with Complexity Gaming, joining the likes of TimTheTatman and Cloakzy.

In September 2021, TimTheTatman revealed that he had signed with Complexity Gaming — and became the organization’s latest co-owner.

Since then, Complexity has begun taking over the content creation space with more big-name signings and even participated in a UFC fight week event with NICKMERCS’ MFAM Gauntlet.

Their latest entertainment signing is musician and streamer Jordan Fisher, and they’re launching an exclusive merchandise drop to celebrate.

Complexity Gaming/Jordan Fisher Jordan Fisher is among the biggest creators signed to Complexity Gaming.

Jordan Fisher joins Complexity Gaming

Jordan Fisher revealed that he is confident that partnering with Complexity will allow him to elevate his content.

“As a lifelong gamer, and a creative, I am consistently impressed by the commitment Complexity and GameSquare have both to their fans and to the quality of their content,” said Fisher.

“With the organization’s storied history, world-class facilities, and diverse roster of talent, I’m confident that partnering with the organization will uniquely allow me to elevate all aspects of my content, Complexity’s engagement, and reach more fans than ever.”

With joining the organization, Fisher will host as well as participate in gaming events while also creating engaging content. With his signing, Complexity’s talent roster will officially have a reach of over 100 million fans on social media.

Complexity/Jordan Fisher To celebrate, Jordan and Complexity are launching merchandise inspired by Japanese Manga artist Tai Aoki.

The creator is not only a musician but also an actor and dancer with experience in TV, Music, Broadway, and movies. He’s appeared in ‘The Flash’ as well as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ among various other broadway appearances.

When it comes to music, one of his most recent accomplishments was duetting with Lin-Manuel Miranda for the song ‘You’re welcome’ on Disney’s Moana soundtrack.

It’s clear that Complexity is setting itself up for success with recent signings, but we’ll have to wait to see what they have up their sleeve in the coming months.