TimTheTatman announces he’s joined Complexity Gaming

After teasing on Twitter he’s going to join an org, TimTheTatman has officially announced he’s joined Complexity Gaming.

Rumors of TimTheTatman joining an org have been flying for months, since the creator said he was going on vacation with 100 Thieves co-owners CouRage and Nadeshot, as well as his close friendship with FaZe Clan co-owner NICKMERCS, who he was hanging out with at the recent MFAM BBQ in Florida.

Confirming the rumors, The Tatman teased an org announcement on September 19 via Twitter. He has since confirmed that he was part-owner of Complexity Gaming.

After months of rumors, Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has announced that he’s joining Complexity Gaming, and also becoming a co-owner of the org. Complexity is also owned by Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Betar’s favorite NFL Football Team.

The leader of the Tatman Army will provide collaborations with esports competitors, gaming influencers, professional athletes, and celebrities while Complexity looks to expand its footprint in the gaming content creation space.

“Joining the Complexity team has been an amazing journey, I’ve followed Complexity’s success and I am impressed with their commitment to winning in top-tier esports and the loyalty of their fans,” said Betar in a press release provided by the team.