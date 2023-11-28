Musician boycotts McDonald’s after uncooked burger left him “wrecked”

Australian musician Anton Vallely reportedly recieved an uncooked burger from McDonald’s, and he says it left him “wrecked.”

McDonald’s has forged their entire brand around affordable food, low prices, and a plethora of novelty items.

Their grill-fried, grease-dipped food has put smiles on millions of customers over the years.

However, one recent late-night excursion turned sour for one Aussie man, who ate a burger and got more than he bargained for.

Musician says uncooked McDonald’s burger left him “wrecked”

According to a report, during a visit at McDonald’s in Coolum, Queensland, musician Anton Vallely ordered up a quarter pounder. It was around 2 am after a few drinks that his night went from good to bad in a matter of minutes.

After taking a few bites out of his burger, he noticed something off about the texture. Fumbling in the dark, he used his phone’s light and discovered that the burger was severely undercooked.

“I was sick as soon as I realised and now my throat feels weird and I’ve been sweating,” Vallely told a news outlet. Not only did his throat feel off but he immediately began vomiting.

Since the incident, he admitted that his voice has been affected. “I feel like there’s been a difference in my singing as well from the vomiting,” he added.

Despite vomiting and sweating, Vallelly didn’t go to the doctor. “I don’t think it’s that bad. I’m not dying or anything, but I just thought it was worth saying something.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said their investigation resulted in Vallely being issued a “full refund and replacement meal.” The statement continued: “We treat complaints of this nature very seriously and will continue to work with the restaurant on the necessary actions.”

For more food news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.