McDonald’s “fast-food recipe” compilation video has the internet nauseous & confused

A video compilation of some of food blogger Kyle Istook’s McDonald’s “fast-food recipes” has left internet goers a mixture of perplexed and revolted.

If the idea of fast-food recipes sounds like an oxymoron to you, you’re not alone. Plenty of folks are confused by the idea of purchasing a combo from McDonald’s or KFC, only to turn it into a completely new dish. But the idea’s so popular, it’s even got its own category on TikTok.

One food blogger has made fast-food recipes their bread and butter for quite some time. Kyle Istook is one half of the food content duo Food Dudes Cook, and his fast-food recipes have garnered him plenty of fans on TikTok and Instagram.

Although not everyone who encounters his creations finds them appealing.

A recent compilation of his ‘McDonald’s recipe hacks’ shared to Reddit prompted a whole range of different responses.

“It’s like giving a dog a happy meal watching it vomit it back up then eating it again.” Said one appalled viewer.

“Are we just gonna ignore how he f–ken air fried plastic sauce cups?” Asked a fellow user, also aghast. Although as other viewers pointed out, the appliance used by Istook in the video was actually a freeze dryer.

But not everyone was as offended by the recipes.

“Wait. It was pretty awesome he freeze dried the fries and sauce. That’s just scientific experimentation.” Said another.

“Looks like a terrible idea…” said another, before going on to admit they “would eat” some of Istook’s McDonald’s recipe hacks. “I don’t think it would be good, and it takes WAY too much effort to make…. but I’d try it.” Agreed another.