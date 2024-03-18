McDonald’s workers left disgusted after checking behind a sink in the kitchen

A McDonald’s worker posted the reaction of a fellow crew member, who was disgusted after they looked behind the sink in the chain’s kitchen.

In a post that’s really got people talking on Reddit, a crew member decided to take a photo of the mop sink in McDonald’s.

We can see the mop sink, which has been removed from its base, and what appears to be black mold that has absolutely covered the area. The McDonald’s worker in the photograph clearly looks disgusted by what he sees.

‘A crew member’s reaction to years worth of disgusting water, food debris, and mold build-up under an improperly sealed mop sink (the mop sink was literally floating),’ the OP wrote in the Reddit thread.

People grossed out by McDonald’s sink

After the photograph was shared on Reddit, fellow McDonald’s workers were eager to weigh in with their thoughts.

“I can smell that,” one wrote, clearly grossed out by the state of the sink.

“My same reaction when I saw the top of our ice machine in the kitchen,” another shared.

“Well you still passed all those visits so good work!” one said jokingly.

One commenter attempted to explain what was going on, writing: “I’ve never seen a mop sink that was removable. I’m just going to assume it was never properly installed, never mind sealed. All of the mop sinks (aka floor sinks) I’ve seen are stone basins.”

“Mop sinks either get cracked, or the drain fails. Water (moldy) will start to collect under, and around it. Big bucks to replace, and sometimes part of the FRP and wall need to be replaced too,” another speculated.

Another McDonald’s worker went viral, after the way they dealt with a customer who came in and complained every single day.