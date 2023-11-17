McDonald’s worker reveals little known fact about preparing the burgers

A McDonald’s worker shared the way they make their burgers so quickly using special codes.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a McDonald’s worker on the platform shared how they make their burgers so quickly in the establishment. Gaining over 19,000 views in a few days, it’s become a sensation on the platform.

The voice over begins: “First, take your bun and pop it down the toaster. While that’s toasting, grab your wrapper. Whatever the burger is, have that name at the top corner facing towards the toaster.”

We can see Abbie swiftly following the steps above to prepare the meal. With several different orders on the go though, it can be difficult for workers to keep up.

There is, however, a technique behind Abbie’s impressive preparation techniques.

The secret codes McDonald’s workers use to make burgers

In order to prepare each order as quickly as possible, there are some secret steps that workers will take to ensure efficiency.

Abbie showed the paper that they use to wrap their burgers. Written upon each piece of paper is the name of the food item they’re preparing. It reads: ‘Double Cheeseburger, Bacon Mayo Chicken, Mayo Chicken and Bacon Double Cheeseburger.’

The worker will then place the patty on the corresponding name, and this way they won’t forget which order they’re preparing midway through.

These special codes on the paper help workers to keep up the pace in such a hectic working environment.

It’s not just McDonald’s workers that are renowned for their amazing hacks however. Recently, customers instigated some controversy in their attempt to get fresh fries every time.