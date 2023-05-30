Alinity debates leaving “bullshit” Twitch after ban for twerking

Twitch star Alinity has been hit with a ban from the platform for twerking, slamming the “bullshit” platform shortly after.

Over the last few years, Alinity has become one of the most popular female streamers on the platform, amassing nearly 1.5 million followers.

You’d think it would be smooth sailing for the streamer, but on May 30, she was hit with an unexpected suspension on the Amazon-owned site.

Now, she’s thinking about “taking business somewhere else” after a simple dance twerk landed her in hot water.

Alinity banned from Twitch for twerking

Shortly after her channel disappeared only to show Twitch’s ban message instead, Alinity took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind her suspension.

“Got banned on Twitch for TWERKING. Yes, really. What a bullshit ass platform, thinking of taking business somewhere else,” she said. “3 f*cking days. I got less when I had a [wardrobe malfunction]. what a JOKE.”

Alinity shared the clip that got her the three-day suspension in another tweet that shows her dancing while a friend plays a song live.

The Twitch star also says that she mentioned to the platform that there is “way worse” than her clip, and claims they said that “it needs reported for a ban.”

In response, Alinity mentioned that fans should report things that are worse than her twerking. “I guess go ahead and report anything you think is worse than this, ’cause there are lots,” she said.

There’s no telling where Alinity might go if she decides to take her live streams to another platform, as she could go over to Kick or follow Mizkif and others over to Rumble.