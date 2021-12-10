Elon Musk teases quitting Tesla for YouTube & Mr Beast wants to help

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted that he’s willing to shelve all his plans and become an internet influencer, so, he’s already been offered some help.

While he’s been massively successful with companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, Elon Musk has always found time to throw out random posts on social media.

The South African business magnate has become a meme king to some, posting about everything from his crypto investments, Disney+’s The Mandalorian series, and even his favorite Overwatch character.

Despite being named as the richest man in the world, he claims he’s willing to throw it all away in the hopes of becoming an internet influencer. And, some social media stars have even thrown their hat into the ring to help.

Advertisement

It was on December 9 when the 50-year-old sent out the tweet that raised a few eyebrows. “Thinking of quitting my jobs and become an influencer full-time, wdyt,” he said to his followers.

Naturally, some content creators fired back, offering to swap roles – if he was being serious, of course. Though, they clearly doubted that he was being totally truthful.

In the case of Mr Beast, he wanted to help in any way he could. “I’ll coach you on how to get YouTube views!” he replied. That quickly sparked some wild video ideas like “WE GOT STUCK IN A SPACEX ROCKET” as fans want to see the pair collab in the future.

Advertisement

I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 10, 2021

Now, is Musk really willing to throw his $300 billion net worth to one side to become a vlogger or TikTok star? We seriously doubt it.

He’s not a newcomer to the YouTube world, of course. He linked up with PewDiePie for an episode of ‘Meme Review’ when the Swede was locked in his tense subscriber battle with T-Series.

A crossover with Mr Beast could be pretty spectacular, but we’ll have to wait and see if anything happens.