MrBeast shuts down YouTuber for “harassing” him over Ryan Trahan cutout

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators on the internet

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has shut down another YouTuber for “harassing” him after revealing he wanted to deliver Jimmy a cutout of Ryan Trahan.

Over the last few years, an increasing number of YouTubers have set off to deliver something random to MrBeast with the sole purpose of making content.

One of the most popular videos of a YouTuber going viral by doing this is Ryan Trahan who traveled for a month straight in order to bring Donaldson a penny.

YouTuber Dino Favara, Jr had set off to deliver MrBeast a cutout of Ryan Trahan, but Jimmy quickly shut him down after being tagged on Twitter.

MrBeast brutally slams YouTuber for “harassing” him

On June 16, Favara posted on Twitter that he had just picked up a cutout of Ryan Trahan and that the “hunt is on” for MrBeast as he was just an hour away from where the YouTuber lives.

“Go away. I don’t want your stupid cutout. I’m tired of people harassing me,” MrBeast replied.

His reply to the YouTuber has been viewed over two million times in the hours since, with many shocked at how he responded.

Dino Favara quickly responded to Jimmy. “Yes sir. I’ve never been more happy with a rejection in my life,” he said.

The YouTuber also uploaded a video to Twitter explaining that the wanted to make a point that YouTube “promotes harassment culture” and that he was okay not seeing Jimmy to give him the cardboard cutout.

“You have to clout chase. Will I be trying to harass and stalk Jimmy today? No,” Dino explained. “MrBeast finally snapped. He snapped on this guy.”

MrBeast hasn’t commented since his initial reply, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

