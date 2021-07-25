MrBeast gives away $25,000 car to strongman who deadlifts it with YouTuber inside

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson gave away a $25,000 car to professional strongman and four-time World’s Strongest Man competition winner Brian Shaw after he deadlifted it with him and his friends inside.

MrBeast is no stranger to doing insane giveaways. In 2021 alone, he’s done everything from letting fans open super-expensive mystery boxes to hosting an insane game of tag that saw the winner receive $100,000 and more.

He continued that trend in a YouTube video posted on July 25 that involved fans completing challenges for a chance to win exorbitant amounts of cash and expensive prizes.

The standout moment was seeing professional strongman Brian Shaw deadlift a $25,000 car with MrBeast and his crew inside.

MrBeast hooked up the car to a deadlift bar and told Shaw that he could keep it if he could deadlift it at least once.

Not only did he do that with relative ease, but he also deadlifted it another ten times with MrBeast, Chandler Hallow, and Chris Tyson inside and passed the challenge with flying colors.

MrBeast had no choice but to hand him the keys and watch him struggle to fit inside the car before leaving him to drive off. “Never did think it’d be harder for someone to sit in a car than it is for them to lift a car,” he joked.

The segment begins at 2:38.

Shaw was thrilled to earn himself a prize without breaking too much of a sweat. After all, deadlifting a car isn’t that out of the ordinary for professional strongmen.

They also lift boulders, logs, enormous tires, and even drag planes and trains from time to time. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive.