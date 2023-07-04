MrBeast gets surprise response from Jeff Bezos after his $1bn request

MrBeast put out a tweet in July saying that it “feels like a great day for Jeff Bezos to give me a billion dollars” — and it didn’t take long for the Amazon founder and former CEO of the company to get back to him.

Jeff Bezos was once the richest man in the world, and is now down to a low of just the third-richest with his meager $150bn net worth.

He’s been overtaken by Elon Musk whose net worth is ranked at $253bn according to Forbes, as well as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault & family.

In the YouTube world though, MrBeast is the resident rich list leader, regularly posting huge videos that cost millions of dollars, and giving away even more.

That said, though, never one to not take an opportunity, MrBeast decided to post his tweet saying that it is “a great day for Jeff Bezos to give me a billion dollars for fun” — but he probably didn’t expect anything to ever come from it.

Two days later, though, MrBeast posted a screenshot that could imply Bezos had seen his tweet, showing that the billionaire had followed him back on Twitter, presumably after seeing his tweet.

Bezos didn’t publicly respond to MrBeast’s tweet, but it’s certainly possible that they had a private conversation behind closed doors.

MrBeast is someone that continually pushes the boundaries of what can happen on YouTube and has made some groundbreaking content, but a collaboration with Jeff Bezos and his vast fortune could really help him create one of the wildest YouTube videos we’ve ever seen.

It looks like everything is headed in the right direction for MrBeast, who also recently showed off before and after pictures of his impressive healthy lifestyle change.