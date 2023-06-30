MrBeast challenged to send his dirty underwear to fan after viral transformation pics

YouTube star MrBeast was challenged by a fan to send him his dirty underwear after his body transformation pics took Twitter by storm.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson sent social media into a frenzy after sharing his weight loss transformation in a series of photos via Twitter on June 29.

The internet star is YouTube’s most-subscribed individual creator, boasting over 163 million subscribers on his main channel, alone — but alongside his laser-focus on creating viral content, he’s also dedicating his time to health and fitness.

After ten months of lifting, walking 12k steps per day, and eating a cleaner diet, MrBeast showed off his progress, claiming he’s gone from “obese to lean” in under a year.

Fans were shocked by his transformation, and even bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger took notice of the photos and extended an invite for MrBeast to work out with him.

MrBeast transformation pics inspire fan to ask for YouTuber’s dirty underwear

In fact, MrBeast’s pics went so viral that one of his fans (and resident meme-lord) Greg challenged the YouTuber to give him the underwear he wore in the second photo if his tweet managed to reach 50,000 likes.

In response, the creator said he’d “consider it” — but it looks like the time is already nigh.

Greg managed to reach 50k likes quite easily, and reminded MrBeast that it was “his move.”

However, MrBeast seemed totally incredulous at this request. “There is no way you want me to unironically grab my underwear out of the dirty laundry and send it to you,” he replied.

Greg clarified that he would, in fact, prefer that MrBeast wash the underwear before sending it to him… but he’ll “take what he can get.”

Of course, this isn’t the craziest interaction MrBeast has had with a fan, by far. One rising creator, RichFlows, has actually tattooed MrBeast’s name on his leg numerous times in an apparent attempt to get the YouTuber to notice him.