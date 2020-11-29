 Mr Beast teases chess match with grandmaster Hikaru - Dexerto
Mr Beast teases chess match with grandmaster Hikaru

Published: 29/Nov/2020 11:10

by Luke Edwards
Youtube: MrBeast/TSM

The Beast’s Gambit? After YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed his ‘addiction’ to chess, and his wish to play with other creators, esports org TSM offered the services of their chess grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura – and it’s looking like a collaboration is on the cards.

Chess has seen a big resurgence in popularity over the past year. After streamers like xQc and Forsen picked up the game early in 2020, chess.com established the Pogchamps: an amateur chess tournament. After the success of the first tournament, a second edition was completed in September.

Then Netflix released ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, a miniseries about a chess protege on a quest to conquer the chess world. The cultural impact has been insane. When the series was released, the International Chess Federation found that Google searches for people wanting to learn chess quadrupled.

MrBeast has already made his wish to get involved with esports abundantly clear. While chess isn’t technically an esport, the two overlap a lot nowadays, and this latest development seems like a definite step in that direction.

Mr Beast speaks to the camera in a vlog.
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast’s epic rise on YouTube has seen him do, and play, plenty of different things.

MrBeast teases match with TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru

After MrBeast tweeted out his desire to be matched up with chess content creators, TSM responded by offering the services of grandmaster, Hikaru.

“Just started playing chess a few days ago, any creators want to play? I’m addicted,” MrBeast said.

MrBeast then talked about his fascination with Hikaru’s work, explaining how he “watch[es] all his videos.” TSM looked to seal the deal, and replied: “Let’s make it happen.”

A chess matchup between MrBeast and Hikaru, or even some sort of tutorial, would be an exciting piece of prospective chess content. Hikaru seems keen to capitalize on the current hype around chess. After the success of the first two Pogchamps, Hikaru tweeted his desire for the third edition of PogChamps to be created.

He’s already had responses from big names, with Fnatic League coach YamatoCannon and StarCraft commentator Artosis willing to get involved.

If Hikaru’s bid to put together a new tournament comes to a head, perhaps we’ll be seeing MrBeast lining up as one of the competitors.

KSI calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber KO’s Nate Robinson in boxing bout

Published: 29/Nov/2020 5:19

by Andrew Amos
Jake Paul and KSI
Instagram: Jake Paul / Twitter: KSI

It’s been no time at all, but Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has already called out Jake Paul ahead of their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, saying that after his performance against Nate Robinson, Paul stands no chance.

It was the fight everyone had their eyes on November 28. On the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, YouTuber Jake Paul was set to bout with NBA star Nate Robinson.

What we got instead was a bloodbath. Robinson was trounced by Paul, getting knocked down multiple times before Paul laid the final blow in the second round. Robinson barely laid a glove on Paul despite coming out all guns blazing.

While millions watched, there was one spectator on the sidelines with more on the line than most ⁠— Jake Paul’s next prospective opponent, KSI.

The YouTuber has already faced off against Paul’s older brother Logan, beating the American not once but twice. Jake fancies his chances a little bit better, but KSI wasn’t impressed by the younger brother’s skills against Robinson.

As soon as the fight ended, KSI already started the war back up with the Pauls. “I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come,” he said on Twitter.

The thinly-veiled threat at Jake Paul is alluding to their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, pending the current global situation.

Paul has been pretty vocal about making sure the fight goes ahead, saying he has a point to prove against the British YouTuber. “KSI vs Jake Paul is 100% gonna happen. If I die without that happening, I would be so upset. It has to happen, for the culture,” he said in September.

While Paul didn’t direct address KSI post-fight ⁠— instead calling out Conor McGregor for a bout ⁠— the rivalry between the two YouTubers is fierce.

One can only hope they do actually make good on their promise and get in the ring.