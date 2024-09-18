MrBeast crew member reportedly hospitalized after tower piece falls on them while filming

A crew member on MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ Amazon game show was reportedly hospitalized after a 6×6 set piece fell on them during filming.

Both Amazon and prominent YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson have been hit with a lawsuit from contestants on the influencer’s upcoming game show, ‘Beast Games,’ citing sexual harassment on set, “inhumane” working conditions, and failure to pay minimum wage.

The 50-page lawsuit was filed on September 16 in the Los Angeles Superior Court by five unnamed participants from the show, who claimed they were “chronically” mistreated while filming the series.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast and Amazon are facing a lawsuit from five contestants in his upcoming ‘Beast Games’ game show.

Now, new insights are coming to light after Rolling Stone reporter Steven Asarch confirmed that a crew member filming the series was hospitalized after an incident left him injured on set.

According to Asarch, the accident took place at the end of filming on September 11, 2024, when a 6×6 piece of a tower fell on the unnamed person. At the time of writing, Asarch claims they’re still in the hospital, and a spokesperson for MrBeast has reportedly “declined to comment” on the matter.

This comes on the heels of a host of other accusations regarding Beast Games, with Rolling Stone receiving internal documents from crew members who likened the show to “Fyre Festival,” calling the project “wild” and “disorganized.”

“It’s a Fyre Fest kind of feeling,” one staffer wrote, as per Rolling Stone’s report. “There’s a reason why this level of production hasn’t been attempted before, and it certainly should never have been attempted without people who know what they are doing.”

YouTube: Lex Fridman MrBeast has been under fire recently for various reasons.

The controversy surrounding Beast Games is just one small piece of the ongoing backlash against Donaldson, who has come under fire ever since his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, was accused of behaving inappropriately with young fans in July 2024.

While Donaldson distanced himself from Tyson and promised a full investigation of his company, things have been silent from the YouTube star in the months since — but he has continued to upload content and is even hitting out at critics of his new collaboration with Logan Paul and KSI, Lunchly.

