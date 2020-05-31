Mr Beast survives being “tortured” in solitary confinement for two days

Popular YouTuber Jimmy 'Mr Beast' Donaldson spent over 50 hours locked up for his May 30 upload. The philanthropist had to endure torture from his friends, including a prank featuring an actor from Drake & Josh.

Mr Beast was the breakout star of YouTube in 2019, gaining millions of subscribers to his channel. The personality's insane money challenges, and incredibly generous giveaways made him a hit on the platform.

However during his latest episode, the star found himself being tested emotionally through isolation. Locked in a room for days, the content creator's friends hilariously tried to make him break and leave the experiment early.

Mr Beast survives insane isolation challenge

Instead of a typical solitary confinement, Mr Beast added an extra layer to the challenge by allowing his friends to harass him during his lockup. "I'm going to spend 50 hours alone. If I leave early, I have to get slimed. But if I survive, then the boys have to get slimed," he explained.

Immediately, his friends began to scream into a microphone, and blast sounds nonstop, which already had the star on edge. "After listening to this iPhone alarm on repeat for over an hour, I realized this was going to be a lot harder than I thought. I'm kind of going crazy," he said.

Hilariously, Mr Beast realized he could stop the sound by using his camera tripod to knock the speakers off that were mounted in his room. However, after his crew realized what he had done, they punched a hole through the ceiling to dangle down a new set.

32 hours in, they played a video featuring actor Drake Bell from the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh. "I hope you succeed in your challenge, but Carl wants me to say you should really leave your room," he said. The clip ended up backfiring as it only encouraged him further.

(Topic starts at 0:58.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7zJ8srwwjk

The YouTuber ended up resisting his friends' frenzied attempts to make him break. He even turned down an opportunity to leave the room with his girlfriend. In the end, he was able to succeed and win the challenge – despite the ridiculous torture.

Impressively, the star ended up lasting a total of 51 hours in the white padded cell. He stayed an extra 60 minutes after worrying that his crew had messed with the clock as last ditch effort to make him lose on a technicality.

While most of his videos in the last year have been incredible money giveaways and charities, Mr Beast has made a name for himself on YouTube with his over-the-top challenges that have his friends competing for insane prizes.

The personality has become a huge hit with his content, and has amassed over 35 million subscribers to his channel at the time of writing. Each of his uploads pulls in millions of views, making him one of the most watched on the platform.