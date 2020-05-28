PewDiePie reveals workout routine that helped him get “shredded”

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie Kjellberg uploaded a video detailing the workout routine that helped get him shredded. The Swede detailed his regimen after a photo of his ripped physique went viral in May.

The Swedish YouTuber went viral on May 21 after his wife Marzia posted a photo of him looking ripped on Instagram. Fans of the content creator were stunned by his incredible body transformation.

For his May 28 upload, PewDiePie detailed the exercise routine that helped get him into shape. He also explained how diet and philosophy contributed to him reaching his current physique.

Advertisement

PewDiePie reveals exercise routine

During his latest video, the YouTuber explained that he had gone to a gym and had a personal trainer in the past, but eventually fell off. This led to him buying his own bench and a set of weights, and revealed the regimen that works for him.

"So on Mondays, I do push exercises, I do heavily on chest, and I finish off with shoulders. Tuesdays, I do legs, squats, dead-lifts, lunges. Wednesday, I do pull exercises. Thursday, I do leg again. And Friday, I finish with a mix of push and pull," he detailed.

Advertisement

Pewds explained that he just Google searched "Five Day Dumbbell Workout" and linked to an example of it in the description of the video. Although, he cautioned viewers that lifting weights is not enough, and that a change in diet is also required to achieve the best results.

For the Swede, an increase in proteins such as nuts and meats, and largely cutting out alcohol and sugar made a big difference. In the upload, he confessed, "Looking back on my drinking habits, I look back on it with detest and shame of my past self. Sensational pleasures don't bring happiness. It's always fleeting."

(Topic starts at 10:52.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m89AUgTxFk

Advertisement

PewDiePie's workout equipment

While the Swede didn't go into details about the specific equipment models, based on what he shows in the video it looks like he's using a DTX Fitness Folding Weight Bench, and PowerBlock Sports Series Interchangeable Dumbbell Set up to 90lbs.

The content creator also keeps himself motivated by keeping a detailed journal of the reps he completed the week before. In his notes, he reveals he had injured his arm previously. Warning viewers, he exclaimed, "Don't make the same mistakes I made. Properly warm up. Make the right movements!"

He then detailed further injuries he has suffered so far. "If you get injured, you are out for three weeks. I also hurt my back from lifting down the dumbbells. If you're working out with dumbbells be careful! Take it slow!"

Advertisement

PewDiePie explained that staying consistent with weight lifting matters, however it was his love of philosophy that pushed him harder to get into great shape. "Body and soul are deeply connected. And I wanted them to match," he said.

If nothing else, the YouTube star is an example of how hard work and dedication can really pay off, and that you don't need an expensive gym to get shredded.