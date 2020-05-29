Pokimane speechless after leaking her email during first-ever CoD stream

Twitch star Imane 'Pokimane' Anys was left visibly stunned after she accidentally left her Call of Duty account information open while going to refill her water bottle during a live broadcast.

On May 29, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer was in the process of setting up her copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - a game series that she has never played during her illustrious broadcasting career, let alone her whole life.

“To everyone asking, yes - this is my first time playing Call of Duty,” she revealed. “Any sort of Call of Duty.”

Considering the fact Anys is 24-years-old and the first-ever Call of Duty game released in 2003, there are seventeen years worth of games she missed out on.

“I never played it on console or anything else. I’ve never played Warzone,” she added. “So, it’ll be fun. And the thing is, I don’t even watch Call of Duty really, so I don’t even know what the gameplay is like because I don’t really watch stuff until I know how to play it.”

That was all going to change, however, as this was the day Pokimane was going to answer the call. Sadly, her first time ended up being a little awkward.

As the game installed, the streamer went to get a drink, but left a screen with her email and Activision ID fully visible for her chat, resulting in a ton of incoming friend requests - and who knows how many emails.

Upon coming back to her computer, the streamer saw what she had done and put her hands to her head in frustration. Note: Dexerto has cut the portion of the clips where Anys' personal information was leaked.

Eventually, however, after a good dozen seconds of Poki burying her head in her hands, a small smile emerged on her face and she carried on like any good soldier.

“You know, I’m almost not mad because it’s comical for me to go AFK at that exact moment,” she laughed. “It’s f**king comical.”

While her first-time deploying into the world of Modern Warfare wasn’t exactly glamorous, it’s still good to see that Pokimane was able to pick up self up, even though she may need to completely change emails after this incident.

Pokimane isn't the first big name to leak an email on-stream. Notably, PewDiePie had this happen to him twice. It just goes to show that streamers should always be careful with what they show to their viewers.