Mr Beast leaves man stunned after “breaking into” his house to gift $50k

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has upped the ante of his content, once again, this time breaking into someone’s house to gift them a whopping $50k as a surprising gift.

Mr Beast is a hugely popular face on YouTube, known for his over-the-top stunts and his penchant for giving away insane amounts of cash in various charitable experiments.

However, instead of opening a free bank or tipping waitresses in literal gold bars, this time Mr Beast decided to turn the tables in a completely unexpected way.

The YouTuber, along with his squad, “broke into” the home of his friend, Chandler's father, with the aim of taking everything out of the house and leaving $50k in a duffel bag.

During this “heist,” Chandler’s father participated in one of Mr Beast’s “last to leave” challenges, being tricked into thinking he had to lay in a bed for longer than other participants for the chance at winning a $10k prize.

Instead, Mr Beast and company completely emptied his home, carefully wrapping up glassware and other valuables into boxes — while jokingly yelling “We’re robbing the neighborhood!”

For extra caution, Donaldson clarified that he’d received permission to go through with project from all of Chandler’s family members, who even helped empty the house — although Chandler himself was somewhat worried about his father’s reaction to the prank.

After an entire day of moving, Chandler’s father, Todd, finally made it back to his home (after being told he’d won his ‘last to leave’ challenge) — and was shocked at what he saw.

Thanks to the hidden cameras placed around the house, viewers got a good view of his reaction, with Todd immediately calling out for a family member in fear as he ran through the now-empty home.

“You’re gonna give me a heart attack,” Todd could be heard saying before the squad admitted their plans, opening up an Adidas duffel bag to reveal the $50k — a huge amount on top of his $10k prize for “winning” the fake challenge beforehand.

“We’re gonna redo your entire house, so we just took the liberty of getting rid of all the furniture,” Mr Beast explained.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAbP-V6fEVc

That’s not all: Todd’s wife had spent the day buying their new furniture, which Mr Beast had also paid for, leaving their $50k gift as a nice “vacation” fund.

In such uncertain times, Mr Beast’s remarkable acts of charity are enough to put a smile on anyone’s face, acting as a much-needed reprieve from the challenges of the day-to-day — and his latest upload is no different.