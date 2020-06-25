Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau spark dating rumors after getting cozy again

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced the end to their short-lived marriage in early 2020 after a tumultuous few months in their romance — but now the pair have been spotted together again, this time getting cozy in Miami.

Paul and Mongeau shocked the internet by announcing their surprise engagement at Tana’s 21st birthday party in Las Vegas last summer, following ample speculation from fans that the two were hiding an undercover romance.

Advertisement

The two tied the knot not long after, although both parties admitted later down the road that nothing had been inked on paper, with Mongeau arguing that “legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love.”

With Paul later being seen with ex-girlfriend Erika Costell and Mongeau making several concerning Tweets about their marriage, it came as little surprise to fans when the pair called it quits in January 2020 — but now, it seems that the two could be on speaking terms, once again.

Advertisement

Paul uploaded one of his usual chaotic vlogs on June 25, where he and his squad partied in Miami, Florida — but one unusual element came with the appearance of Mongeau, who embraced her ex-hubby as the two waited on the runway for their private jet.

“I can’t even look at the camera right now,” Mongeau joked after Jake addressed their reunion.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

“What do we say?” Jake continued. “We’ll talk about it later.”

Advertisement

“Jake and I area actually staying six feet [apart],” Mongeau jabbed once they had landed in Florida. “Not for [redacted] reasons, just life.”

“So, you’re my wife…” Jake replied.

“Say ‘ex-wife,’” Tana corrected.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fPU6ZUknZw

The two later went on Omegle for a humorous segment surprising fans — and although they didn’t explain why they had reunited for the spontaneous trip, viewers are speculating that Paul’s current girlfriend might not be too pleased with the development.

“Is it me or Julia is gonna be pissed when she watches this?” one fan commented.

“And nobody’s gonna talk about his ex acting like they still a thing?” another wrote.

While other fans are congratulating the two for maintaining a close friendship in wake of their split, it seems that others are critical of their reunion, as well as Paul throwing a huge party in the middle of current world events.

The two have yet to speak out on the subject via social media at the time of writing.