Why fans think Loren Gray could be joining the Hype House

TikTokker Loren Gray is one of the platform’s biggest stars, and was once the app’s most-followed creator before the rise of Charli D’Amelio — and now, she could be making even bigger moves.

The TikTok scene boasts a slew of content houses, which bring together some of the platform’s biggest stars under a single roof to level up their social media game and collaborate with one another on various projects.

One of the most popular of these content houses is the Hype House, which was once home to such names as sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and even Addison Rae, although many top creators have since made an exit from the group in wake of legal allegations against its co-founders.

However, Hype House continues to breed speculation from fans in wake of these exits, with many viewers guessing at who will replace these huge names — and Loren Gray is one of them.

Gray, who once held the title of TikTok’s queen with over 45 million followers on the platform, is notable for her popular dancing and lip syncing videos as well as her own original music, which she uploads to YouTube — home to her 3.7 million subscribers.

Now, fans are theorizing that she could be one of Hype House’s potential members, after the star posted a few collaborative TikTok videos and a group photo with the HH squad, including a separate joint video with member Tayler Holder.

Considering that University of Portland soccer player Noah Beck was recently seen in a similar scenario with members from the Sway House, fans are on the edges of their seats to see whether or not Gray’s social media posts are hint at a future move.

For now, Gray has been decidedly silent on the subject, as have other members of the house, although not everyone is pleased with the implication that TikTok’s previous queen could be joining the group.

Despite their sentiments, viewers can only watch and wait for further moves from the star, who has yet to join such a collaborative group despite her popularity across social media.