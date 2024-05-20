Ice Poseidon partners with Kick for $20K contest with one big catch

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon has announced a massive $20,000 IRL scavenger hunt that anyone can enter, but there’s a catch for those who want to compete.

Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino and Kick are teaming up for a new event with a serious cash prize on May 28 and it could result in plenty of creators joining the platform for the first time.

According to the streamer, he’s set up a huge IRL scavenger hunt in Austin, Texas with the person who figures out and finds the last step winning a cool $20,000.

“Anyone is allowed to participate and try to win! The only rule is that you need to stream on Kick whilst you’re going through the steps,” the streamer explained. “If you’ve never streamed before just figure out how to go live on Kick with your phone.”

Furthermore, Twitch streamers will be allowed to join in by multistreaming on Kick, so there’s no excuse for creators in the Austin area to not join in.

Denino says that Kick will be creating a special category for this event, so it’ll be a good opportunity for new streamers to gain viewers.

The first clue, whatever that may be, will be tweeted out on Tuesday, May 28, so anyone looking to join in will have ample time to prepare and get in on the action.

There’s no indication of how long this scavenger hunt will be and how many tasks competitors will need to complete, but it should be extra interesting with the caveat that players will need to stream throughout the event.

Quite a few content creators are based in Texas including Amouranth and Asmongold, so it will be interesting to see if any of them try their luck at this competition or if a newcomer to the streaming space emerges and takes home the $20,000.