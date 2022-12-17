MoistCr1TiKal rates Markiplier’s OnlyFans a 10/10 with “bang for your buck” value

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Markiplier has launched his OnlyFans page. With fans of the YouTuber eagerly awaiting the content, MoistCr1TiKal has given Mark a rave review to assure fans that his page has “bang for your buck” value.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Markiplier viewers were excited about the release of his OnlyFans content. So many users flooded his page when it launched that it crashed the page entirely.

The OnlyFans venture has been a huge success for the YouTuber. With all the proceeds going to charity, viewers have even more incentive to pay that 3-dollar entry fee.

But, for anyone still deciding whether or not they want to take the plunge, MoistCr1TiKal has made a full review of his OnlyFans page, saying that it’s a 10/10 with “bang for your buck” value.

MoistCr1TiKal gives Markiplier’s OnlyFans a 10/10 rating

From his videos filming with Moby Huge to owning an “alien wiener”, MoistCr1TiKal (aka Charlie) assured viewers that he has a “keen eye for quality when it comes to the human body” and the experience to back it up.

He didn’t show the images that were uploaded to Markiplier’s OnlyFans account, but he did give very detailed reviews and insights on every photo that’s been uploaded to the page so far.

Though Charlie didn’t give every photo a 10/10 rating, he had a hard time recommending against the page. Especially with an entry fee as low as 3 dollars.

Charlie’s lowest rating was on a photo that, according to him, looked like an “AI-generated piece of art that was trying to improvise Markiplier naked”. Many of the photos on the OnlyFans page featured more than one Markiplier, with a variety of action shots depicting him doing everything from chopping logs to fighting himself.

Ultimately, this venture from Mark seems to be a fun way to interact with fans that goes toward a good cause – and MoistCr1TiKal couldn’t help but get in on the fun himself.