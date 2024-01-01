Tech YouTuber shocked after realizing fake account has more subs than he does

Tech focused content creator Carterpcs was left shocked after realizing a YouTube channel that’s “stealing” his videos managed to get more subscribers than he has on his own account.

Over the last few years, content creators who have managed to garner a large following have had to deal with people “stealing” their videos and uploading them as a way to make money on YouTube or TikTok.

Tech-toker Carterpcs has had to deal with it quite a bit, having found a YouTube channel “stealing” his videos in early 2023.

On December 30, Carter was curious how many subscribers said channel had acquired and was left shocked after finding out they are doing better than he is.

YouTuber learns fake account has more subs than he does

“Remember that YouTube account that was stealing all of my videos?” he asked. “I thought this morning, I wonder how that account is doing nowadays.”

Seconds after opening the channel page, Carter was left shocked after realizing the account had 253k subscribers — 20k more than he does on his own account.

The advantage that the fake account has is that he’s using the same username as Carter’s TikTok page, while the real account is ‘actuallycarterpcs.’

With over a quarter of a million subs on YouTube, this means that whoever is behind that account has managed to get a 100k subscriber plaque from the company with Carter’s name on it – and is making several thousand dollars a month using the Tech-Tokers content.

Carter revealed that he messaged the person behind the account and revealed his intent to file a lawsuit, only to have the user say that there were no grounds to sue him.

“He won, he’s better than me man,” the TikToker said.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.