Former McDonald’s chef reveals unexpected ingredient in chain’s French fries

A former McDonald’s chef revealed the two secret ingredients in their French fry recipe.

Former McDonald’s chef, Mike Haracz, is infamous on TikTok for his inside secrets about one of the world’s most popular fast food chains.

In one of his recent tell-alls, Haracz revealed the two secret ingredients used in McDonald’s French fry recipe.

Not only that, but he also told viewers how to replicate McDonald’s French fries at home and where to buy the proper ingredients to do so.

Former McDonald’s chef reveals their French fries aren’t vegetarian

Asking his viewers if they wanted to “buy McDonald’s French fries from the store,” Haracz went viral for sharing the recipe for the chain’s fries.

He first instructed viewers to buy the Great Value thin-cut French fries at Walmart, saying they were the only option.

Haracz also stressed how the “process” of making the French fries was important to take note of when making them at home.

He said to fry the fries in “small batches” at about 360 degrees for two minutes. Then, immediately after, you’ll want to use Morton’s salt to season them, as that’s the same salt McDonald’s uses.

But the secret ingredients don’t stop at the salt. Haracz then revealed the most shocking part of the chain’s French fry recipe — beef flavor.

McDonald’s allegedly adds beef flavoring to their frying oil and has done so for a long time. It is also listed on the ingredients statement for their fries so customers are aware they are not vegetarian.

Haracz also mentioned that people could use beef tallow, a lard beef-flavored substance, as the flavor is stronger than other beef flavorings.

Viewers of Haracz’s TikTok were excited to hear his newest insider news about McDonald’s, while many shared how they have replicated the chain’s French fries by using beef bouillon.

Though revealing McDonald’s French fry recipe received many views, Haracz has gone viral for plenty more unknown McDonald’s facts. To read about their hash browns, check out our article here.