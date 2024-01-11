Former McDonald’s chef reveals perfect dupe for the chain’s classic pickles

A former McDonald’s chef took to TikTok to share the most accurate dupe for the chain’s pickles, and it might surprise you.

The pickles inside McDonald’s beloved burgers are a marker of the product’s unique taste. They seem to have something special about them, that separate them from a regular pickle you might pick up at your local grocery store.

Chef Mike is known for his popular recipe hack videos, where he shows fans how to recreate some of their favorite McDonald’s items. In December, he revealed that the closest dupe for the chain’s classic sausage was being sold at Walmart.

Now, in another viral video, he revealed that the closest dupe for McDonald’s pickles comes from Fort Worth, Texas, where the the little known brand, Best Maid Hamburger Slices, resides.

He says that they taste “absolutely identical,” to the McDonald’s version.

People weigh in on McDonald’s pickle dupe

After the video was posted, it got a bunch of comments, with many agreeing with Mike’s assessment having tried the dupe themselves.

“totally agree. I got a huge jug off of Amazon,” one wrote.

“Agreed,” another commented beneath.

Some people weren’t convinced by Mike’s assessment however, as he notes in the video that the Best Maid Hamburger Slices are crinkle cut, unlike McDonald’s regular pickles.

“Am I weird or does anyone else think the cut of the pickle changes the flavor and/or eating experience? I also think the shape of a noodle changes the flavor and/or eating experience,” the top comment reads.

Regardless of the flavor/cut, sadly, it seems as though the pickles are only available in Texas, as per the comments underneath the video.

“I knew it was going to be Best Maid. Unfortunately they aren’t available everywhere,” one lamented.

“Pretty certain these are only available in Texas,” another stated.

Chef Mike also went viral when he showed people how to get McDonald’s hash browns at home.