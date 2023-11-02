McDonald’s Crocs are real and you can buy them now

McDonald’s has released a new collection of themed Crocs, and commenters are torn.

McDonald’s is dropping a new brand-inspired collection of Crocs. The ever-popular Crocs continue to be a hit in 2023, and the brand has taken notice.

There will be four Crocs available to buy, and they’re being sold internationally. Each croc features a different character from McDonald’s mascots.

An all-purple croc features Grimace, while a bright yellow croc is adorned with Birdie’s eyes. A black and white striped croc represents none other than the Hamburglar, and fans can also grab a classic french-fry-inspired croc.

McDonald’s Crocs divide fans

On the whole, the response has been rather divided on the new McDonald’s Crocs, with some commenting, “I need those slides,” and “Awesome!! Can’t wait.”

Others, however, think they’re just a little bit on the strange side. One questioned “What happened to them? This looks like a murder scene. Did they lose a war with Burger King ?”

Many, however, are disappointed that their favorite character, Grimace, comes in the form of a slide rather than a croc. One asked, “Why the f**k did they only make Grimace sandals?” and “Grimace should’ve been regular Crocs, I would’ve bought that.”

Grimace became a viral sensation on TikTok in 2023, making rounds on the internet with the hashtag, #GrimaceShake. Mcdonald’s released a limited edition Grimace Shake, and TikTokers everywhere recorded themselves drinking the purple beverage.

In the videos, users would cut to another clip of themselves having ended up in strange locations, implying that Grimace was the reason for their ordeal.

Whether commentators love or hate the Crocs, users point out that one thing’s for certain, Mcdonald’s Missed a golden opportunity not naming the products, “Mc-Crocs.” In other news, a woman has released a McGriddle dupe that’s got fans talking.

