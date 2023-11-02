Trader Joe’s customer goes viral with hack to make McDonald’s McGriddles at home

A woman on TikTok shared a viral hack to make McDonald’s McGriddles at home, using a dupe from Trader Joe’s, but it’s left viewers divided.

Fast-food prices are experiencing an exponential rise. Even chains like McDonald’s, which consumers considered to be a safe option, are hiking their prices up. As of October 2023, the brand has enjoyed a 14% increase in revenue.

This is due to “strategic menu price increases”, resulting in their profits rising to $3.314 billion, up by 8.84% compared to previous years. This has led many TikTokers to search for hacks that can help customers to save money.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One creative dupe was shared on the platform, and uses a simple ingredient purchased from Trader Joe’s.

How to make a homemade McGriddle

TikTok user, therealnajahlamis, shared her simple hack to recreate the ever-popular McGriddle. In the video, she reveals her creation to fans, which looks surprisingly similar to McDonald’s breakfast treat.

After a shot of the completed McGriddle, she reveals the item that fuelled her creation. A simple pack of Trader Joe’s Dutch Griddle Cakes. “It’s McGriddles at the house,” she exclaims.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Significantly cheaper than a restaurant-bought McGriddle, which weighs in at $5.49 in some locations, an eight-pack of Trader Joe’s Dutch Griddle Cakes will only cost you $3.49.

Article continues after ad

Commenters were excited, to say the least. One wrote, “This just made my day,” while another said it was a “Game changer.”

A couple of commenters who had tried the dupe, however, were rather dubious. One said, “I felt like these tasted like McDonald’s pancakes rather than McGriddles.”

Article continues after ad

But with fast food prices on the up, it’s definitely a winner for many.