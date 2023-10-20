Man returns wallet with $1k in but only takes $15 for gas money

A man has been going viral over the past few days after returning a wallet with $1000 inside and only taking $15 for the gas used in getting the wallet back to its owner.

TikTok is a platform where people often share their unexpected, sometimes unwanted experiences with strangers. One theme of TikTok is doorbell camera videos that show either funny moments like people returning home drunk, or scary moments like random people showing up at their house.

This has made for some viral moments across the platform, like the time when a marathon runner accidentally found themselves in a stranger’s backyard.

One TikToker – Lida Pratt – drew attention after they posted a video of a man who returned a wallet with $1000 of cash inside, and wowed viewers with his honesty as he showed on camera the $15 he took for gas.

Man shows honesty in return of $1k wallet

The video uploaded on October, 14 by lidapratt1969 has amassed over 100k likes as people found respect for the honesty of the man who returned the wallet.

The man took a look inside the wallet, before taking out $15 and holding it up to the camera: “About like $1000 in here […] Imma take $15 though for gas,” adding just before he left the wallet under their door that he’s left his car detailing business card in the wallet.

Viewers loved the honesty and kind-hearted nature of the man: “$15 is a small price to pay for an honest person finding and driving your wallet back to you,” one viewer commented, which others agreed with as the comment soared to over 10k likes.

