Woman steals money from street performer & trashes his piano in viral video

A viral TikTok of a girl damaging a street performer’s piano and allegedly stealing his money in Athens, Georgia has sparked outrage online.

The shocking clip was originally uploaded by the street performer’s account (theandrewshoe) on TikTok, before it got deleted and re-posted on Twitter.

It starts with the musician playing the piano in Athens, Georgia, with an impressed crowd gathered around him. “This is probably one of the worst things somebody’s probably ever done to me while street performing,” Andrew says in a voiceover.

Soon enough, a girl then walks over and slams the keys on the keyboard, while everyone else pleads for her to stop and encourages the pianist to “keep going.” Andrew then says, “So this kind of stuff happens here and there so I usually just keep playing through it, but after what’s about to happen I had to stop.”

The musician continues playing his song, before the passerby rudely interrupts him again. This time, the girl walks towards the TikToker and pushes the keyboard off of the stand, leading it to fall on the ground.

“What’s wrong with you?” the street performer says, before the woman appears to take some money out of his collection bucket and then walks off. “Hey, hey, hey,” he shouts as everyone in the crowd begins booing her loudly.

After the incident, a group of people came to help Andrew organize his belongings since they were on the floor, and one guy even gave him a generous tip to compensate for his lost earnings.

The video quickly went viral with 4 million views, as netizens slammed the girl for her actions. “Life will humble her sooner or later. Hopefully soon,” one wrote. “She should be arrested,” another said.

“That’s unfortunate to see,” a third shared. “Acts of vandalism and disrespect like that can have a negative impact on street performers sharing their talent with the public.”

The girl, identified as Shauntae Heard, has since apologized for her “ignorant” behavior in a now-deleted Facebook post. She revealed that she’d personally apologized to the street performer, and pleaded with her followers to keep her family out of the internet drama.

