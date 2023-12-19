Man receives criticism for “garbage can” van after cleaning it for wife

A wife may have ended up with a cleaned van, but her husband received the short end of the stick, receiving backlash online for how dirty their vehicle was.

A man bet his wife that he could clean their van and find enough items of trash to sing “12 Days of Christmas.”

Though it would include him finding at least 78 pieces of trash in the vehicle, he began to clean it out.

Having recorded the end results, the man proved his wife wrong. However, he received a great deal of criticism online after sharing how dirty their van was.

Man finds 8 old takeout bags in van while cleaning it

Jake Hurley must have known his wife well when he bet her that he could find over 75 items of trash in their van, as he was more than able to do so.

He even uploaded a video to TikTok displaying what he found while cleaning, using the “12 Days of Christmas” jingle to showcase the pieces of trash he collected.

Instead of “12 drummers drumming,” Hurley found 12 paper cups, so he wrote a text overlay in his video on top of the cups, saying, “12 paper cups.”

He continued to count down, finding 11 unmatched shoes, 10 soda cans, 9 straws, 8 takeout bags, 7 dirty dishes, and more.

Not only was there a great deal of trash in their van, but there was also dirt and crumbs everywhere, including on the baby seat.

After sharing his video to TikTok, Hurley wasn’t met with the holiday spirit he put into the whole idea, as he received a lot of criticism from viewers.

Their van was so filthy that one viewer called it a “rolling garbage can.”

While another commented, saying, “I always wondered how people got roaches in their car and now I don’t have to wonder anymore!”

Many viewers also questioned what the couple’s house looked like on the inside, while others demanded they clean the car seat immediately.

Though the van was clearly a mess, Hurley did respond to a comment saying that there were “no roaches.” He also agreed with viewers who said his wife bamboozled him into cleaning out their van.