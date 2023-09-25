Man calls out pet transport company for “negligence” after dog dies

A man on TikTok has called out a pet transport company for “negligence” and “animal abuse” after one of his dogs died while in their care.

When moving across the country with pets, it’s understandable that you might want to look into having someone help transport them to your new home.

MrVaughnTrainor did just that, and now he’s taken to his nearly 650k followers on TikTok to share his story.

According to the man, just hours after his dogs were picked up in Texas he received a phone call from his vet revealing one of his pets had died. Now, he’s calling out the company for “negligence” and “animal abuse.”

Dog dies during trip via transport company

Vaughn uploaded his video on September 22, 2023, and called out the company before revealing the situation.

The TikToker had hired the company to transport his dogs from Houston, Texas, to their new home in California, and received the phone call that their French Bulldog had died.

Apparently, the driver picked up both of their dogs and drove for an hour before getting tired. Vaughn says the driver told them he turned on the AC and took a nap. When the driver woke up, the TikToker’s French Bulldog Lumi was dead.

After taking the dogs back to Vaughn’s vet in Houston, the man says Lumi had died of heat stroke and their other dog, Honey, was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Later in the video, Vaughn shared Facebook posts from the owner of the company and her sister, allegedly showing that her sister was paying people who left the company for positive reviews on Google.

In a follow-up video, Vaughn revealed that the company sent them a gift unexpectedly.

“They literally sent us a rainbow figurine that we can look at every single day, to be reminded that they murdered our dog,” he said.

Many users have taken to the replies to share their support, and most have shared that they think Vaughn should sue the company. We will update this space with any developments but until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.