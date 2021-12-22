Malena loses it as Nmplol uses Elon Musk flamethrower on Twitch cooking stream

Twitch streamer Malena Tudi lost her cool after her partner Nmplol tested out his flamethrower, made by Elon Musk, in their kitchen during a stream.

Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom is one of the members of OTK, an organization of creators led by Mizkif and Asmongold. Alongside Polom is his spouse, fellow Twitch streamer Malena Tudi, who is also on his stream quite often.

One type of stream they occasionally do together is cooking streams, which showcase them working together out in the kitchen to create various meals.

While they were setting up for a cooking stream on December 22, Nmplol decided to try out his new flamethrower and Malena was not happy about it.

Malena yells at Nmplol after lighting his flamethrower

While Malena got things ready for the cooking stream, Nick brought his flamethrower out and asked the viewers if everyone was ready. He then turned it on, scaring Malena in the process.

She said: “Stop stop stop, we’re inside a house. Nick, can you stop? You’ve lost it. You’ve literally lost it. Get the f**k out! Are you literally that low on content that you’re trying to light the house on fire?”

Nmplol tried to reason with his partner, as he mentioned that Elon Musk’s flamethrower is the equivalent of a butane lighter. However, Malena didn’t change her opinion on his use of the flamethrower.

While pointing at the kitchen’s fire sprinklers, she said: “Look at these, they’re heat-activated you f**king moron!”

Elon Musk’s “Boring Company” released the flamethrower in early 2018 and sold out of their 20,000 units within minutes.

The flamethrower is powered by butane gas, and while it doesn’t reach a very far distance (as Nick demonstrated in the video), it still needs to be operated with caution.