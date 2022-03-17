Nmplol raises over $130,000 for Ukraine in Twitch charity stream

Streaming star and OTK member Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom has raised over $134,000 in support of Ukraine during a Twitch charity live stream.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, game developers such as CD Projekt Red, Blizzard, EA, and more have stopped sales of their games in support of Ukranian citizens.

Furthermore, charity streams aren’t exactly uncommon across Twitch, as many creators attempt to help organizations in various ways in their broadcasts.

In an effort to support Ukraine during the invasion, popular streamer Nmplol took it upon himself to host a charity stream – where his community came together to raise a mind-blowing amount.

In Nmp’s March 16 charity live stream, the popular creator’s large community of over 968,000 followers came together to help Ukraine and its citizens.

During the stream, Nick and his friends completed various challenges after reaching specific milestones. After just six hours of streaming, Polom’s community collectively raised a mind-blowing $134,690.

“Almost $134k man, great job everyone,” said Nick. “Holy moly, everyone who donated, so many people man. You guys are awesome, you did such a great job.

“Just massive man, I’m blown away. I didn’t even think we’d reach $20k. I really didn’t think we’d reach $20k.”

Further efforts to help Ukraine were made by Twitch themselves, as they implemented sanctions on Russian streamers – preventing them from accessing payouts, and the ability to monetize streams.