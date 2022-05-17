Nmplol & Malena stunned in IRL Twitch stream as stranger has seizure next to them

Twitch streamers Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom and Melena Tudi were left stunned during a recent IRL broadcast after a stranger next to them began having a seizure.

Throughout the last few years, Twitch streamers have gained massive popularity by doping IRL streams — whether it be around their hometown or even traveling out of the country.

If a streamer is broadcasting in a crowd of people, however, there’s no telling what could happen during the stream.

Nmplol and his partner, fellow Twitch streamer Malena Tudi, were live streaming in Norway when they were left stunned by a stranger next to them who began having a seizure.

Nmplol and Melena stunned after stranger has a seizure

On May 17, Malena and Nick were walking down a busy area downtown while talking to chat.

Seconds later, you can see a person just ahead of them fall into someone else’s arms with the appearance that they may have been messing around with each other.

As the couple got closer to the stage ahead of them, Nick pointed out the incident.

“I’m not kidding you, Malena, I think that kid just had a seizure,” he explained. “Right behind us, I think that kid just seized out.”

Malena responded: “We saw him. He started his seizure, the guy thought he was choking but he started having a seizure in his arms.”

The creators both agreed that they thought the stranger was just messing around when they first noticed it.

Once Nick and Malena realized the person was getting the proper help, they decided to continue on their adventure.