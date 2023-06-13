Ludwig’s Offbrand expands with signing of Jerma and ex-Beyond the Summit team

Offbrand is expanding its horizons with the new signing of streaming star Jerma and members of the now-defunct esports tournament organizer Beyond the Summit (BTS).

Offbrand, a creative agency co-founded by Ludwig and his friends, was made in an effort to not only help other content creators organize their events, buts also to solidify Ludwig’s career post-streaming, is only growing stronger in 2023.

In an effort to expand the company’s sights, Offbrand has bolstered its team with a whole host of new signings and even a new vertical.

Streaming fan favorite Jeremy “Jerma” Elbertson and members of the new defunct esports tournament organizer BTS have been signed on to Offbrand in various roles.

It was announced that Jerma will be taking the position of Chief Creative Officer in Offbrand. The signing does not mean he will be stopping streaming, however.

As Ludwig explained in a Mogul Mail video talking about the expansion, his signing means that now if creators hire Offbrand to organize an event, creators can now work with him on ideas.

Ludwig explained the signing in the Mogul Mail video saying, “We came to the same conclusion that we like making cool s***, but we don’t always need to create cool s*** and release it through our own streams and YouTube channels, we can work with other people.”

In addition to Jerma’s signing is the arrival of several key members of the now-shuttered esports event organizer BTS. Namely the signing of David “LD” Gorman and Daniel Najarian.

The two will operate a separate vertical called Offbrand Productions which will be staffed by former BTS employees, and will operate out of the former BTS studios.

Offbrand and BTS have worked on many events in the past, from Ludwig’s Chessboxing event, to the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational. And no doubt they will be working with Ludwig on future iterations of the Ludwig Ahgren Championship Series tournaments for Smash Bros.